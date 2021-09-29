'Marvel's Avengers' is being released on Xbox Game Pass this week.

Developer Crystal Dynamics has confirmed the hugely popular title - which recently launched its big 'Black Panther: War For Wakanda' expansion - is coming to Microsoft's subscription service on Thursday (30.09.21).

In a blog post, the studio's community coordinator Hunter Wolfe said: "Every player with an Xbox Game Pass membership can experience the full game and all our post-launch Heroes and missions.

"This includes four story campaigns that showcase one or more Hero’s unique abilities, as well as our Avengers Initiative – our evolving online multiplayer world that lets you and three friends play as any Hero in our roster and embark on global adventures."

Members will also get "immediate access" to 'War For Wakanda', which includes Black Panther as a playable Hero and "hours of new multiplayer and story content".

Wolfe continued: "Beyond this expansion, Marvel’s Avengers is an evolving game with ongoing updates that add new playable Heroes, missions, villains, campaigns, and events – and Xbox Game Pass members will get to experience all of it!

"If you’re gaming on Xbox Series X|S, you’ll get to play the optimized version of Marvel’s Avengers to take advantage of faster load times and higher frame rates resulting in a smoother gameplay experience.

"Marvel’s Avengers also supports Smart Delivery, giving you the best version of the game automatically delivered to your console, regardless of generation, with no extra steps required from you."