Katie Price has been charged with driving whilst disqualified after her car crash.

The 43-year-old star has been remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley remand court on Wednesday (29.09.21) after being charged for driving whilst disqualified and using a car in a public place without third party insurance.

Katie was involved in a car crash near her home in Sussex, where her BMW rolled over.

A source explained to The Sun newspaper at the time: "Katie rolled her car and was in a bad way when police arrived. She's in hospital now and everyone is desperately worried about her and why she was driving."

Police were called to the single-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said in a statement: "Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (September 28).

"A woman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over. The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged."

Paramedics also confirmed they treated a woman at the scene.

A South East Ambulance Service spokesman said at the time: "I can confirm we were called at approximately 6.30am to reports of an RTC on the B2135 at Partridge Green. One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital."

Katie's family are "concerned and worried about her deeply".

A statement on Katie's Instagram account read: "This message has been written by Katie's family. As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate's wellbeing and overall mental health.

"Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs. We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone."