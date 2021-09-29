Sir Paul McCartney is behind a series of mysterious classified adverts.

The Beatles star posted a number of adverts where "Grandude was searching for Nandude" in local papers including the Manchester Evening News, the Liverpool Echo and the Daily Record, to promote his brand new children's book.

His new children’s picture book, called 'Grandude’s Green Submarine', is out this week and in the funny adverts, the poster is asking people to join the search for Nandude, according to the Daily Mirror.

One advert reads: "Grandude and chillers seek information leading to the whereabouts of Nandude ...

"Grandude and his four chillers are looking for their adventure-loving Nandude. Nandude has traversed the thickest jungles and sailed the deepest oceans, always to return with stories to tell. But she's been gone far longer than we expected! Grandude needs your help! Nandude loves playing her accordion. If you listen out, you might hear her before you see her. Have YOU seen Nandude? #Where'sNandude #I'veSeenNandude!"

The new book will continue the adventures of Grandude and his grandchildren as they set off on a quest to find their music-loving grandmother, Nandude.

In a statement, Paul said: "I’m really happy with how ‘Hey Grandude!’ was received as this was a very personal story for me, celebrating Grandudes everywhere and their relationships and adventures with their grandchildren. I love that it has become a book read to grandkids at bedtime all around the world. I always said if people liked the first book and there was an appetite for more I would write some further adventures for Grandude – so he’s back and this time with his special invention, Grandude’s green submarine!"

Illustrator Kathryn Durst will also return to the series to draw the pictures for the second book.

In her own statement, she added: "I am so thrilled to be collaborating with Paul again on Grandude’s Green Submarine. I think this is the adventure book we all need during this time, when everyone is stuck at home and longing to travel to exciting new places. I really enjoyed drawing the newest character in the book, Nandude, particularly because we both share a love of playing the accordion!"