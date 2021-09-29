Daniel Craig could serve in the Royal Navy following his appointment as honorary commander.

The 53-year-old James Bond star said he was "honoured" to receive the title, but now fears he could actually be called up.

He said: "The trouble is, I think now I've enlisted. There was a piece of paper with something written on it and I think there might be some small print there."

The award-winning actor - who has played the iconic spy character since 2006 - was bestowed with the honorary title ahead of the premiere of his final Bond film 'No Time to Die.'

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Royal Navy, confirmed the news in a statement.

He said: "I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy. Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years - a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe. That's what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself."

It comes as Daniel prepares to bow out of his best-known role, leaving it behind after a decade and a half.

The actor told how he was "relieved" the film - which premiered at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (28.09.2021) - is able to be released in cinemas following the uncertainty during the pandemic.

He told Sky News: "We've had COVID so everything has to be put into perspective doesn't it? I am greatly relieved, we make Bond movies for the cinema and we're here and I couldn't be happier about that."