Tom Brady has announced his own eponymous men's wear line.

The NFL quarterback's apparel line, Brady, will use “advanced fabrications and more sustainable practices to create an intelligently designed and highly engineered collection for optimal performance on and off the field."

The first collections, Train and Live, will launch over on Brady-brand.com in December.

It's no secret that Tom's Brazilian model wife, Gisele Bundchen, is eco-conscious.

For her 40th birthday last year, the catwalk beauty and environmental activist revealed she was planting 40,000 trees in the Amazon rainforest to mark reaching the milestone age to give back to the planet.

The mother-of-two - who has Vivian, eight, and Benjamin, 11, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers champ - wrote at the time: "As some of you know, my birthday is coming up on July 20th. And it's not just any birthday! I can't believe I am turning 40! I feel like a whole new chapter of my life is starting, and I wanted to celebrate it in a meaningful way, so I decided to plant 40,000 trees. I have been planting trees for different projects for years, as I feel that this is the best way I know to give back to Mother Earth. This year, to celebrate my birthday, my family and I had planned to plant trees in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil but, as we all know, that is not possible right now. Then I had another thought! What if I could come up with a way for others to help me plant trees there? I've already talked to my family and my friends - and they will all turn their gifts into trees. That way, we can all help give something back to our planet. In case you also feel inspired to give back to the Earth, you can join me and plant a tree in the Amazon rainforest."

And Gisele also influences her husband's fashion choices, as they regularly coordinate at public events.