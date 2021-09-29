Victoria Beckham's favourite meal is toast with salt.

The Spice Girls star admits she is quite "boring in the food department" and prefers plain meals of whole grain toast with salt or steamed vegetables with balsamic vinegar.

She said: "This is where I sound even more boring in the food department. I like whole grain toast with salt on it. It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt."

Victoria joked she can be restaurants' "worst nightmares" because she likes things "cooked in a very simple way".

Speaking on River Café's Table 4 podcast, she added: "To most restaurants I’m probably their worst nightmare. I love some steamed vegetables, some balsamic vinegar and then to season myself.

"I like things to be cooked in a very simple way. I don’t like oils or butters or sauces. Even Gordon Ramsay, a very good friend of ours, says he’s never seen anybody as disciplined about the way that they eat. I’m not the most exciting eater but I do like to have a drink with my dinner and I can become a very good dinner guest."

Victoria previously insisted daily exercise is the same to her as "brushing her teeth".

She said: "I work out every day - I see it like brushing your teeth, it's just something you do. I normally do an uphill walk on the treadmill, followed by a Tracy Anderson routine."

After a long day at work, Victoria's eight-year-old daughter Harper is on hand to help her wind down and relax at home.

She explained: "Harper often makes an Epsom bath soak for me when I get home from work. She's also into beauty treatments which is really sweet. Sometimes we make our own face masks with a little manuka honey and oats."