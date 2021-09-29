Facebook is set to release internal research regarding Instagram's impact on teenagers.

The social media platform - which own the photo sharing site - is set to unveil the information over "the next few days" after concerns over the app's impact on mental health.

During an online event hosting by the Atlantic this week, Nick Clegg - Facebook's vice president of global affairs - said: "If you read the decks and then compare it with some of the assertions that Instagram is toxic for all teens ... I don't think any reasonable person would say the research sustains that claim at all.

"Of course, people should be the judge of that themselves."

Facebook has defended itself against the claims, and insisted the purpose and results of the research have been mischaracterised.

The company has halted plans for Instagram Kids, while Instagram boss Adam Mosseri insists the planned platform is still "the right thing to do" as the firm looks to speak to parents, experts and policymakers about the project.