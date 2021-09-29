Ian Fleming will feature in new video game 'John Carter: Warlord of Mars'.

The creator of James Bond - held a number of intelligence positions during World War II before he started writing his 007 novels - will be characterised in an upcoming first person adventure title based on the works of writer Edgar Rice Burroughs.

The game - set to drop in May 2022 for PC and consoles - follows the character John Carter, who was an interplanetary warrior in Burroughs' novels, with the historic sci-fi fantasy series coming to a new audience.

Starting in 1945, the game follows the solider on a mission to find Adolf Hitler's secret projects operation, with his orders coming directly from Fleming.

The Bond writer will appear as a commander of special intelligence unit T-Force.

Diggory Laycock - from the Ian Fleming Estate Executive Committee and Director of Ian Fleming Publications - said: "We were intrigued when first approached with this idea and think it is a project fans of Ian Fleming will enjoy. I'm looking forward to seeing my great-uncle realised onscreen."

Frazer Nash - Managing Director of the game's publisher FNCPR Ltd - added: "This game is a real melting pot of traditions and genres.

"As an adventure based on the works of Edgar Rice Burroughs, it was already shaping up to be a fusion of classic literature and cutting edge gaming technology.

"However, by celebrating Ian Fleming's intelligence work in the war – which inspired him when creating the tales of 007 – and weaving him into the story, we have taken the game to another level."

"Not only was he a legendary author, he was a genuine military man, accustomed to sending Britain's bravest into extreme situations. That's a quality that will certainly come to the fore in John Carter Warlord of Mars."

Initial work is already underway, with the team now launching a crowdfunder to raise money for the next stage of development.

More information is available at http://jcwom.com.