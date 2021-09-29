Amazon is giving the Echo a Disney twist.

The company has announced Hey Disney, which will bring film characters to life with bedtime stories, jokes, games and singalongs as well as other skills.

The project is set to launch next year for Wal Disney World hotel guests, while anyone with an Echo device will be able to buy it as an add-on.

The voices featured on Hey Disney include Mickie and many more from the Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel franchises, while there will also be "soundscapes" with background sounds inspired by theme parks and films.

Like the Echo, it'll be able to tell the time, read the weather and set alarms, while the custom voice has over 1,000 possible interactions.

Dave Limp - Senior Vice President, Amazon Devices and Services - said: "By combining the strength of Alexa’s technology, with Disney’s unmatched storytelling expertise, we’re creating the next generation of immersive experiences to make guests’ vacations more memorable and giving our customers a way to make their homes a bit more magical too.”

Add Josh D’Amaro - Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products - "Through Alexa technology, ‘Hey, Disney!’ will unlock new ways for guests to engage with our iconic characters and stories both at home as well as at our Walt Disney World Resort hotels.”