Britney Spears' former assistant thinks she is doing the "right thing" by challenging her conservatorship.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker could be set to hear in a court hearing on Wednesday (29.09.21) whether her conservatorship will be dissolved and her friend Sean Phillip has backed her campaign.

He said: "Definitely, she's a performer at heart. She's a genius at performing, she's so good at what she does, she does it so effortlessly and I know that's what she loves to do.

"But I do believe that she's doing the right thing, she needs to have control over her own career and I would do the same thing if I was her with that talent. So I would hold out until I knew I had complete control of it."

Sean also praised Britney's parenting skills as "flawless".

He added: "From my experience, she is such a great mother and that's when I saw her at her happiest. It's flawless, it's effortless and I feel like what has happened between her and her parents growing up in the entertainment industry, she is changing all that with her kids. She's a great mother and they have a great father, and they work well together."

Despite everything, Sean doesn't think Britney has any regrets, but she just wants a chance to be able to take control and "fix everything" if her conservatorship is lifted.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, he shared: "I don't think she regrets, as she realises right now that she can regain control and have the influence over the world that she would love to have.

"She loves helping people, she loves children loving her music and talent - she wants to inspire. I think she just wants to move forward and take control of it and make it better again, just fix everything."