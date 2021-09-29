Khloe Kardashian's Good American ad campaign has been banned from TV following claims that it's "too sexy".

The 37-year-old reality star filmed an advert for her clothing line that shows her rolling around topless on a bed - but TMZ reports that it was rejected for broadcast.

Good American sent the video to broadcast networks in the hope of getting it aired this week, but it didn't pass the approval process because it was deemed "too risque for TV audiences".

The commercial was aimed at launching a new “Find the One” campaign to promote Khloe's latest range of denim jeans.

However, it wasn't all bad news for the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, who instead took the ad campaign to Instagram, sharing the raunchy video with her 186 million followers.

In a voiceover that plays during the ad, Khloe says: "It's just different this time. I feel good, I feel sexy, like I don't have to keep looking ... I think I found the one."

Good American was launched by the reality star with a tagline of "Representing Body Acceptance".

However, Khloe refuses to have it branded as a plus-size range.

She previously said: "Emma [Grede, her business partner] and I created Good American because we wanted jeans that can fit real women - and we really feel like this has been lacking in the market.

"Our denim line will go from size 0 to size 24, but we don't consider this a plus-sized line - we consider this a line for the everyday woman.

"We believe in embracing a woman's curves and I feel like now so many people are breaking down these barriers of not only going to a size 6 or 8, which is considered 'normal.'"