Michelle Heaton is "desperately worried" about her friend Katie Price after her recent car crash.

The Liberty X singer admitted herself to rehab for alcohol and drug addictions and recently marked 100 days sober, and now she wants to help and support her pal Katie after she was charged for driving whilst disqualified and using a car in a public place without third party insurance after the crash.

A source told The Sun Online: "Michelle's desperately worried about Katie and wants her to get help.

"Katie saved her life now she wants to repay the favour. She saw Katie last week and knew something wasn't right - and today's news only confirms her fears. Michelle has known Katie a long time and has begged her to go back to rehab to kick her demons for good. She's been on the phone to Katie to send her love and try and talk sense into her. Katie's mum agrees with Michelle - they all just want Katie to get healthy again."

The 43-year-old star - who is currently banned from driving - was rushed to hospital on Tuesday (28.09.21) morning after rolling her BMW and could now face jail time for alleged drink-driving.

Her concerned relatives have spoken out and vowed to help the former glamour model "get the help she needs".

A statement on Katie's Instagram account read: "As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate's wellbeing and overall mental health. Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs. We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.

"We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time and space she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister. We are concerned and worried about her deeply, we know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game, but as a family we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult period in her life."