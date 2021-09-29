Demi Lovato thinks humans have "nothing to fear" from UFOs.

The 29-year-old pop star claims to have already had an alien encounter, and Demi has urged people to have "an open mind and heart" when it comes to UFOs.

Demi - who stars in the new Peacock series 'Unidentified' - explained: "I want people to have an open mind and heart and to realise that these beings are looking out for our best interest. There's nothing to fear. If they wanted to hurt us, they would've hurt us."

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker thinks humans ought to be more conscious of the damage they're doing to the universe.

And Demi suggested that UFOs are actually "just looking out for us".

The chart-topping star told Entertainment Weekly: "Honestly, what people don't realise is when we send out nuclear waste into our atmosphere, it doesn't just stay there. It goes out into the universe. Nuclear waste goes out into other possible civilisations.

"So I think that we have to be careful of what we're doing on this planet, and I think that they're just looking out for us."

Demi claims to have experienced an alien encounter on their 28th birthday.

And the singer stars in the new series alongside their sister Dallas - who "loves paranormal stuff" - and their friend Matthew Scott, who Demi describes as a UFO "sceptic".

Discussing the new Peacock series, the 'Heart Attack' hitmaker said: "They came along for the journey, and my sister loves paranormal stuff, so she was already into this, and then my best friend, he's more of a sceptic, even though he was with me on my birthday when we saw those lights."