Jenny McCarthy thinks she's been "lucky in love".

The 48-year-old star has been married to Donnie Wahlberg since 2014, and she insists that their romance is as strong now as it has ever been.

She shared: "We just celebrated our seven-year anniversary. And I can't even believe that we've made it seven years, which is a good thing because it feels like it's only been about a year. Everything's still really exciting."

Jenny - who was previously married to actor John Asher - and Donnie, 52, remain very close even after so many years together. But the blonde beauty admits they've been fortunate to have found each other.

She told the 'Rachael Ray Show': "We still Facetime-sleep together every night that we're not together. We're just lucky in love."

The loved-up couple recently bough a lake house not too far from where they live, and Jenny admits it was the perfect place for them to renew their wedding vows.

She said: "It's literally in the middle of nowhere ... [and] we have the lake to ourselves. We drink on the lake, we fish on the lake. We just renewed our vows on the lake."

Donnie previously took to social media after the couple renewed their vows.

The New Kids on the Block star wrote on Instagram: "#HappyAnniversary Jenny! Seven years — no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg. To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day — is to be truly blessed.

"Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly. You are my soul mate in every way. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, appreciation and unconditional love, for you. I love you Lady.

"Thank you Reverend Ray McElroy (aka @bellboy47), my friend and Minister, for helping me surprise my wife again (got ya baby) and for gracing us with your wisdom and your blessing. Seven = Completion. Perfection. So grateful to be able to ‘renew’ gods amazing blessing for another year. On to forever. HappyAnniversaryJenny!

"#SevenYears #NoItch (sic)"