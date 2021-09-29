Gabrielle Union sees herself as a "strip club connoisseur" and can spend $20,000 in one night.

The 48-year-old star has revealed that before the pandemic, she had been enjoying almost-monthly trips to racy bars, and she's even known as a regular at a particular club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', she said: "Pre-pandemic, I don't know, 10 or 15 times, I would say.

"I'm a connoisseur ... There's a really famous strip club in Atlanta called The Magic City ... When I walk in, they're like, 'Yeah, Union!' I'm like, 'Honour among thieves, kids!'

"It's a welcoming place, the ladies are very welcoming. But they're all different, you know?"

The star also revealed how much she spends on an average night, and admitted she is more frivolous after a few drinks.

She added: "I don't know, probably 10 or 20 thousand ... You don't really think about it because [of] the booze. And you want to make sure all the ladies go home with a little something."

When Gabrielle first met her now-husband Dwayne Wade, she convinced him to join her after recognising some of his fellow NBA players out and about.

These days, however, she prefers to go on her own or with friends.

She explained: "I think in the beginning when we first started hanging out, I would see some of his teammates - who shall remain nameless, but you know who you are - but he'd be like, 'Nah I'm gonna go home'.

"I was like, 'Don't be afraid babe, come with me.' I think he was a little intimidated by, 'Gab's back! Here she comes with her wallet!'

"It was something we kinda did in the beginning but no, it's more of a solo operation or me with my friends."

Meanwhile, Gabrielle had to explain the eggplant emoji - which is often used as an X-rated innuendo - to Dwayne after the basketball icon posted photos of himself in tight trousers on Instagram.

She laughed: "The thing about a slim fit pant, if you are a blessed gentleman ... I was like, 'A lot of information, there, with that slim fit, with that particular cut... I could see your heartbeat'. I will give him a heads up that it could be a problem - he rarely listens.

"He's like, 'What is the eggplant emoji, and why is that in my comments?' He knows now! And I think it's the goal, to have his comment section filled with eggplants."