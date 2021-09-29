'The Book of Boba Fett' will launch on Disney+ on December 29.

The 'Star Wars' spin-off will premier exclusively on the streaming service and focuses on the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand as they return to Tatooine to stake their claim on land that was once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Temeura Morrison and Ming-Na Wen play the lead roles in the series, which was teased in an end-credit sequence following the second season finale of 'The Mandalorian'.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are executive producers on the series, with John Bartnicki producing alongside John Hampian.

The character had previously been set to be at the centre of a standalone movie but the plans were eventually scrapped, with planned director Josh Trank quitting the project following his 'Fantastic Four' film that proved to be a flop.

He said: "I quit because I knew I was going to be fired if I didn't quit."

Trank also recalled how he had planned out the potential movie whilst walking back from 'Star Wars' creator George Lucas' house.

Josh said: "The visions I had in that moment were just out of this world."

Boba Fett - who was played by Jeremy Bulloch - was first introduced in 1980's 'Empire Strikes Back' and then appeared again in 1983's 'Return of the Jedi' as the mercenary who brings Han Solo to the slug-like crime lord Jabba the Hutt.

Despite having a helmet over his face and very limited time onscreen, the character, with his jet pack and battle-scarred armour, grew to cult status.

Boba Fett's escapades as a bounty hunter were detailed in various books, comics, animated series, video games, and merchandising.