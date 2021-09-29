Khloe Kardashian has denied rumours that she has been banned from attending the Met Gala.

The 37-year-old star took part in a Q&A session with fans on social media where one brought up speculation on social media that the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star had been barred from attending the A-list fashion event as she has never been present at the gala in New York City.

The individual tagged Khloe and tweeted: "Khloe now that you are online please tell (if) the met gala rumours are true. please clarify thank u (sic)"

Khloe replied: "Absolutely NOT true (sic)"

The star was not at this year's event, which was held earlier this month after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, although her siblings Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and mother Kris Jenner are regulars at the benefit gala.

However, Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian has also never been seen at the bash.

The reality star did pen a gushing tweet in praise of her sibling's outfit at the 2019 event, writing: "I seriously can not get over how incredible my sisters look tonight!!!! I'm dreaming of them."

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' came to an end this year after airing since 2007 and Khloe admits she misses getting paid to hang out with her family as she reflected on six months away from the show.

Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden, she said: "Since 2007, we haven't gone six weeks without filming. So, this six months without filming is the longest I've ever had. And it was weird at first, but actually nice for a minute because we got to remember, 'Ok, I'm not mic'd all the time. I don't have to be in full hair and makeup all day long.'

"It was nice, but now that we're back and going, I miss it. Even though we live next to each other and we're all weirdly obsessed with one another, there's nothing like being paid to be with one another."