The Duchess of Cambridge handled a tarantula during a visit to Northern Ireland.

The 39-year-old royal visited the city of Londonderry on Wednesday (29.09.21) for a trip to meet young people and hear how organisations are involved across different communities in the area.

Catherine held both a tarantula and a bird during the engagement while the Duke of Cambridge also had a close encounter with a snake as he handled the reptile.

William and Catherine also toured the Ulster University Magee Campus and met student nurses - who they had first spoken to in February - who had joined the fight against coronavirus on the frontline.

Catherine told the trainees: "Nursing is one of the most trusted professions in the country, so you couldn't have chosen a better career choice and it's needed now more than ever."

The couple were also shown a simulated ambulance that has been built on campus to train those studying for the university's Paramedic Science programme.

The royals sampled some Northern Irish food and drink as they visited the university's Student Union and also visited the City of Derry Rugby Club to meet players and coaches involved in a sporting initiative.

The visit comes after William and Catherine had attended the premiere of the long-awaited Bond film 'No Time To Die' at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (28.09.21) and hailed the cast and crew for making the movie "so special".

The couple said in a post on their Twitter account: "Wonderful to see @007 back on our big screens!

"No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film and Daniel Craig’s last after 15 years in the role. It showcases the inspirational work of actors, musicians, directors, cinematographers and all those involved in making the film so special. (sic)"