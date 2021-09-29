Tom Brady has opened up about plucking up the courage to call his wife Gisele Bundchen for the first time.

The NFL legend recalled how a friend encouraged him to get in touch with the supermodel who would become "the love of my life", with the pair getting married in 2009.

Tom told WSJ magazine: "I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, 'I have this girl and I think you should call her.'"

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star continued: "I ended up calling her and it ended up being the love of my life."

Tom also revealed that the Brazilian supermodel sent him to voicemail when he first tried to call.

The 44-year-old sports star said: "She didn't pick up, actually. I had to leave a voicemail."

Tom - who shares children Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 10, with Gisele as well as son John, 14, from his relationship with former partner Bridget Moynahan - explained that he is looking forward to retirement so he can spend time with his kids on his 40-foot superyacht.

He quipped: "No one can go anywhere. They're captive. I almost want to put my kids on the boat like, 'You're hanging with us - that's how it's going to go.'''

Meanwhile, Tom recently revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year and is concerned that the pandemic may cause disruption to the new NFL season.

The quarterback said: "I think [COVID-19] is going to be challenging this year. I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans."