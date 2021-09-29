Britt Ekland has dismissed suggestions that the new 'James Bond' should be a woman.

The 78-year-old star played Bond girl Mary Goodnight in the 1974 film 'The Man with the Golden Gun' - which starred the late Sir Roger Moore as 007 - and hinted that the legendary spy could "absolutely not" be female because he is single.

In an interview on 'Loose Women' on Wednesday (29.09.21), Britt said: "Bond is a bachelor and will always be a bachelor. Do you know what the female word for bachelor is? Old maid."

However, the Swedish actress - who attended the world premiere of Daniel Craig's final outing as 007, 'No Time To Die', in London on Tuesday (28.09.21) - revealed she has now ditched the term Bond girls and uses Bond women to refer to the female characters in the long-running film series.

Britt said: "I have always maintained that it has to be a Bond girl but I've changed my mind. Last night, the Bond women were just that and they were incredible.

"They were quick, fast, great actresses. Very physical. They never showed their bodies and they were just great Bond women."

The star did maintain that the legendary spy has to be played by a man as it wouldn't be true to Sir Ian Fleming's creation otherwise.

Britt explained: "It's written as a man. It's a British male institituion. We can't change that.

"We don't need to change that. There are plenty of roles for women have to be physical but Bond has to be Bond.'"

The 'Wicker Man' star also praised Craig for "loosening up" in his last appearance as the character.

Britt said: "He's finally loosened up. He was humourous. There were quick one-liners. He was cheeky... very desirable."