Nicola Coughlan has revealed that the first season of 'Bridgerton' was supposed to have a different ending.

The 34-year-old actress plays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix period drama and it was revealed at the conclusion of the first series that she is the mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown but the star explained that show bosses were unsure when to make the reveal.

Speaking at an event for the streamer, Nicola said: "It was a reshoot in July, so they had filmed a different ending. They were going to make it seem like it was Cressida Cowper."

The 'Derry Girls' actress explained how the ending was changed to tailor to her character's storylines in the upcoming second season, which she had described as "very satisfying".

Nicola said: "How do I say this without being a spoiler? It's very satisfying, what happens with Penelope, in season two."

The actress also revealed that, unlike her character, she couldn't help but spill the secret about her plot bombshell.

She added: "I told everyone. Unlike Penelope, I'm really bad at keeping my own secrets."

The first season of 'Bridgerton' became the most-watched show on Netflix and Nicola previously teased that developments will be even "spicier" during the new series.

She said: "It's got a whole lot spicier I will say. You definitely see more sides to her. We find out at the end of season one (that she's Lady Whistledown), that is there but we don't want to get to explore it. But the world cracks open.

"I feel like the 'Bridgerton' world has grown and you're going to see a lot more sides to her. She's a sassy chick."