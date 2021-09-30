Sam Asghari has celebrated fiancee Britney Spears' legal triumph.

Judge Brenda Penny suspended the pop star's father Jamie from the conservatorship that has seen him control Britney's affairs since 2008 and Sam posted his ecstatic reaction to the ruling on his Instagram Story.

Sam wrote on social media: "Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!! (sic)"

Asghari, who got engaged to Britney earlier this month, also shared a photo of himself handing a pink rose to the 'Oops!... I Did it Again' hitmaker as well as black-and-white image of a lion.

He captioned the snaps: "She did this. Her fan base is called the army for a reason."

The judge in Los Angeles decided that was in the "best interests" to remove Jamie from the conservatorship, adding that the "current situation is untenable" and "reflects a toxic environment".

Jamie was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has been appointed as a temporary conservator of the pop star's estate. Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.

A hearing regarding whether the conservatorship should be terminated completely will be heard later in the year.

The ruling is a landmark victory for Britney in the long-running dispute. The star had spoken out against her father during emotional court testimonies in recent months and claimed that the conservatorship had led to her being medicated against her will and denied her the right to have children.

Britney had previously suggested that she felt "traumatised" as a result of the controlling system she has been placed under for more than a decade.

She said: "I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I am traumatised. I just want my life back.

"I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break."