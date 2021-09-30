Sophia Bush feels "lucky" about her engagement to Grant Hughes.

The 39-year-old actress revealed last month that the businessman had popped the question during a romantic getaway in Lake Como, Italy, and has suggested that she is fortunate to have her partner and the other men in her life.

In a chat to promote her new film 'Hard Luck Love Song', Sophia told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm not going to take up the movie's time talking about my personal life. But I will say, I do feel lucky whether it's my life partner or the wonderful group of men in my life, who make up my friends, and allies who make up my support system.

"And I feel really lucky that across the spectrum of the dudes in my life, I have a real group of good ones."

The star took to Instagram to reveal news of her engagement in August, writing on the image-sharing site: "So it turns out that being your favourite person’s favourite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES.

“Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favourite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts.(sic)"

The former 'One Tree Hill' star - who was previously married to Chad Michael Murray between 2005 and 2006 - previously admitted that she wanted to be sure about the "motivations" for marrying again before agreeing to tie the knot with Grant.

Sophia said: "I think it depends on what people's motivations are and I want to make sure, whether it's myself or one of my best friends, that we're clear on what it is we're signing up for rather than thinking we're getting some Kate Hudson and Matt McConaughey rom-com life.

"This notion that you're going to meet your person and they're going to make you so happy that you're going to be fulfilled and you'll never be nervous again and you'll never ever think anyone else is hot—like what? It's such an absurd joke."