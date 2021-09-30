Britney Spears is "on cloud nine" after her father was removed as her conservator.

A judge agreed at a hearing on Wednesday (29.09.21) that Jamie Spears' position in charge of her affairs had become "untenable" and he should be replaced by accountant John Zabel, and though she didn't address the news directly, the 'Toxic' hitmaker shared a big hint that she was thrilled by the news.

Sharing a video from a plane cockpit, Britney - who had previously urged the court to remove Jamie's control - wrote on Instagram: "On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!!(sic)"

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, hailed the ruling as a "monumental" moment for the 39-year-old singer.

He added: "This is a substantial step toward her freedom.

"It's been a lot of hard work. It's been intense. I'm proud. Britney's proud."

The attorney also credited the Free Britney movement for being "instrumental" in moving the 'Circus' singer's case along, including having him come in to replace her court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, in July.

He added: "And to the extent that it allowed my firm to carry the ball across the finish line, I thank them as well."

Mathew's next step is to file a petition outlining plans to terminate the conservatorship completely, and he's optimistic Britney - who hasn't had control of her own affairs since 2008 - has got a "great future ahead of her."

He said: "Her future, in terms of if and when she performs again is that decision that Britney and only Britney can make.

"That's an important point, because for so long, for so long, decisions were made for her."

Another hearing is scheduled to take place on 12 November.

The ruling is a landmark victory for Britney in the long-running dispute. The star had spoken out against her father during emotional court testimonies in recent months and claimed that the conservatorship had led to her being medicated against her will and denied her the right to have children.

Britney had previously suggested that she felt "traumatised" as a result of the controlling system she has been placed under for more than a decade.

She said: "I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I am traumatised. I just want my life back.

"I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break."