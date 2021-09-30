Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are "gonna try" to have more kids as soon as possible - and she's hoping for twins.

The 27-year-old singer has made no secret of the fact she wants to have a large family after falling in love with motherhood following the arrival of the couple's first child, son Riley, in February.

And during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' this week, the 'All About That Bass' hitmaker was asked by the host: "Why would you want twins next?"

To which, she replied: “2-in-1, it sounds like a deal to me. 3-in-1…yeah, I just want so many. I don’t want to be pregnant five times, I don’t know.

“I love being a mom.”

Meghan - who tied the knot with the 'Spy Kids' star in 2018 - hinted she might be extending her family soon.

She added: “We’re a little late this month, so who knows? We’re gonna try!”

The Grammy-winner fell pregnant with Riley during lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, previously said she probably wouldn’t be a mother now if it wasn’t for the global health crisis, because she was actually supposed to go on tour with Maroon 5 instead.

She explained: "As soon as COVID had hit and we knew we were going to be stuck at home for months, we were like, 'It's kind of now or never, right? Let's go.’ But it's crazy to think that two different lives that would've been."

The ‘Dear Future Husband’ singer - who gave birth via a Caesarean section because Riley was breech – is “happiest” when she and Daryl are putting their son to bed for the night.

She added: "I'm happiest nowadays when I'm putting my baby to sleep with my husband because we do it together every night. We look at each other like, 'We made the best baby’. We got so blessed."