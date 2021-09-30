Lily-Rose Depp is set to star opposite The Weeknd in his upcoming HBO series 'The Idol'.

The 'Take My Breath' hitmaker is a co-writer and executive producer on the hotly-awaited drama.

The plot follows a pop star who “starts a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner who is the leader of a secret cult."

And Deadline reports that the 22-year-old actress-and-model - who is the daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and French singer-and-actress Vanessa Paradis - is on board as the female lead, seemingly confirming that the pair will play lovers.

The 31-year-old singer is teaming up with the creator of the television network's hit series 'Euphoria', Sam Levinson, and his producing partner Reza Fahim on the show.

The Weeknd has previously written for and starred in animated comedy 'American Dad' last year, while he made a cameo as himself in the Adam Sandler movie 'Uncut Gems'.

For his latest album, 'After Hours', the 'Save Your Tears' singer - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - played a bandaged and red suit-wearing alter ego.

The Weeknd - who has also appeared with face prosthetics - explained how the bandages reflected the absurdity of celebrities who get plastic surgery and manipulate their appearance for validation.

He said: "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.

"It’s all a progression and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on."

Meanwhile, the Canadian star has been in the headlines after sparking speculation he's romancing Angelina Jolie.

The celebrity duo are currently "playing down" talk of anything serious at the moment, but The Weeknd is said to doing his best to impress the Oscar-winning actress.

The insider explained: "She’s definitely warming toward Abel. He’s been pouring on the charm and going out of his way to impress her."

Angelina, 46, and the chart-topping musician - who previously dated Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez - were first spotted together at a restaurant in Los Angeles in July.

However, at the time, a source insisted that their meeting was strictly professional.