Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins lead the new additions to the 'Wonka' prequel.

The hotly-anticipated musical movie - which is set to see Timothee Chalamet star as the titular chocolatier - has just started filming and the full cast has been unveiled.

With 'Paddington' director Paul King helming the prequel to 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', the filmmaker has recruited some famous faces from the live-action animated comedy franchise.

As well as Sally - who plays Mary Brown in the 'Paddington' movies - Tom Davis, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Farnaby, and Matt Lucas have also been announced for 'Wonka'.

The cast also boasts Jim Carter, Rich Fulcher, Paterson Joseph, Calah Lane, Colin O’Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Keegan-Michael Key had boarded the flick.

Other than young Wonka himself, the cast's respective roles are yet to be revealed.

The plot follows the “vivid, mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor before he becomes the renowned scrumdiddlyumptious Mozart of chocolate."

Paul co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby, while David Heyman is producing.

Timothee will become the third star to play Wonka on the big screen, after the late Gene Wilder first brought the character to life in 1971’s ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’, before Johnny Depp played the role in the Tim Burton-directed 2005 film ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.

Warner Bros. have been working on the movie for a number of years, and they previously considered the likes of Tom Holland, Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover, and Ezra Miller for the iconic role.

'Wonka' is slated for release on 17 March, 2023.