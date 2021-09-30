Britney Spears and Sam Asghari went on vacation before her conservatorship hearing.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker left Los Angeles with her fiance ahead of Wednesday's (29.09.21) legal meeting, where Judge Brenda Penny suspended her father, Jamie Spears, from his position as conservator of her estate, because she wanted to "take the stress off" the situation.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine: "Britney and Sam are currently out of town on vacation.

"She wanted to take the stress off ahead of today. Of course she's happy with the result of the hearing."

Following the court decision, Sam took to his Instagram Story to celebrate and said: "Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!"

And alongside a black and white photo of a female lion, he added: "She did this. Her fan base is called the army for a reason."

Britney herself is yet to directly address the news, but shortly after the hearing she shared a video of herself flying a small aircraft.

She wrote: "On cloud 9 right now!!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane!!! Geez I was scared!!! (sic)"

She also shared a clip of the plane cruising over a tropical island, and a picture of palm trees.

Judge Penny said that Jamie remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable" during the latest court hearing in the long-running dispute.

Britney's father was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has been appointed as a temporary conservator of the pop star's estate.

Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.

The judge sided with Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart and agreed that it was in the 'singer's "best interests" to have her father removed from the arrangement.

Jamie's legal representatives had argued his suspension from the conservatorship and suggested that termination of the complex arrangement was the right course of action.