Henry Cavill would be 'keen to explore' Bond villain role

© BANG Media International

Tags

Henry Cavill is "keen to explore" the idea of playing a James Bond villain.

The 38-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Superman - has revealed he'd love to speak to the makers of the long-running film franchise about starring in a Bond movie.

Henry - who was previously considered for the role of Bond before Daniel Craig was cast as 007 - told The Movie Dweeb: "If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] were interested in me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I'd be very keen to explore further."

Last year, Henry admitted he would still love to become Bond - despite being overlooked for the coveted role in the past.

The film star auditioned for the role of 007 at the age of 22 and although other big-name actors have been linked to the part in recent years - including Idris Elba and Tom Hardy - Henry admits he'd still relish the opportunity.

He said: "If Barbara and Mike were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity.

"At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond - it would be very, very exciting."

Daniel Craig plays Bond for the last-ever time in 'No Time To Die'.

However, he nearly rejected the role when it was first offered to him.

He recently said: "I just said I can’t. I mean ... I think you got the wrong guy.

"People used to say, ‘Oh you must have always wanted to be James Bond.’ I went well, yeah, as a kid I kind of thought about it. I wanted to be Spiderman as well, but I just thought it was never going to happen."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.