Sir Ridley Scott will begin working on the 'Gladiator' sequel after shooting 'Kitbag'.

The 83-year-old director is currently focused on his new Joaquin Phoenix-led project about Napoleon Bonapart, but Ridley subsequently intends to start work on the long-awaited sequel to 'Gladiator', his award-winning historical drama.

He told Empire: "I’m already having [the next] 'Gladiator' written now. So when I’ve done Napoleon, 'Gladiator' will be ready to go."

'Kitbag' is expected to be released in 2023, meaning that the 'Gladiator' sequel might not hit cinema screens until 2024 at the earliest.

Ridley has been tentatively working on the concept for years, but Russell Crowe - who starred in the original movie - will not be returning for the sequel, as his character met his demise in the 2000 hit.

Russell, 57, won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Maximus Decimus Meridius in the acclaimed historical drama.

And the Hollywood star previously admitted that he feels incredibly proud of the film's enduring legacy, explaining that it has achieved something rare in the film industry.

He said last year: "The standout thing with this film, and 20 years later I can say with confidence that somewhere in the world, today, tonight, that movie will be played on prime-time. And it’s 20 years since it came out. Not every movie lasts in that way."

Ridley also regards the movie as one of his career highlights.

The acclaimed filmmaker - whose credits also include 'Alien' and 'Black Hawk Down' - shared: "I think 'Gladiator' would have to go up near the top one, two or three, and after nearly 30 movies, that’s crazy."