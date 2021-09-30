Sir Paul McCartney's grandchildren complain when he plays guitar at home.

The Beatles legend admitted the kids beg him to keep the noise down because they'd rather watch television or play video games, prompting him to joke they're turning down an opportunity of a private gig that millions would love to have.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I occasionally play around the house – it depends on what they’re doing. They’ve maybe got some game going and I’m trying to say, 'Look, people come to see me, pay money, but you’re not even remotely interested.

"And they say, 'Grandad, look, do you mind? We’re watching this programme.' "

However, the 79-year-old star admitted the youngsters occasionally like to hear him sing Beatles tracks - but only the ones they recognise from movies they like.

He added: "But sometimes they are interested and I will play something.

"Occasionally, I’ve been there at bedtime and sung them a little song and the one they liked best was 'Blackbird'.

"The interesting thing is, these songs come around because people put them in films and the kids see the films.

"'The Boss Baby' had 'Blackbird' in it, and 'Sing' had 'Golden Slumbers' and a couple of other songs, so the kids get to know them. I love that. It means the songs become the kids’ favourites."

Despite their objections to his music, Paul loves spending time with his grandchildren because they always make him laugh.

Asked the best thing about being a grandparent, he said: "The chillers – the kids themselves. Kids are so amazing: they’re so innocent and clever and bright and they teach you things. It’s lovely just hanging out with them.

"Most kids have a fresh kind of attitude. When you’re just with adults all day, you don’t get the fun that kids bring, so you go home and you see the kids, and they say funny things and make you laugh."