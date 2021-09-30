Phil Spencer has admitted Microsoft is "very, very cautious" about film and TV adaptations of its games.

Although the gaming giant has a vast library of characters and franchises which may seem prime for a movie or series, the Xbox chief insisted they don't make as much money as games themselves.

Appearing at TheGrill 2021 with Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick, he said: "I think the business value, [the] market value in today's top-tier gaming intellectual property is so high.

"For us, whenever we look at doing something in the linear space, we're very, very cautious."

The company doesn't want to risk a film or show flopping and harming the reputation of a particular franchise, which means for Microsoft the "economics" of the adaptations don't match up to those of the gaming business.

He added: "So we look at them almost more like exposure and marketing opportunities."

There are exceptions with the 'Halo' TV show or 'Gears of War' movie, but Spencer added that the execution must be perfect.

Similarly, Zelnick noted that Take-Two feels the same way, with the company turning down plenty of overs to give 'Grand Theft Auto' the big screen treatment - although the 'Borderlands' film shows it isn't a definitive approach.

Zelnick said: "As soon as you give people a 'choose-your-own-adventure' opportunity in a motion picture, you know what it does?

"It ruins the motion picture because you have destroyed that suspension of disbelief.

"Even though I sometimes think, I'm watching 'White Lotus' and I would kind of like something else to happen, or 'Ozark', I would really like something else to happen, but if I get to make something else happen, I can no longer believe in it.

"It can't be real for me in that moment. Whereas 'GTA Online' is real for you because of your engagement."