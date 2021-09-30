Channel 4 has announced Robert Florence, Frankie Ward and Ty Logan as the hosts of 'GamesMaster'.

The show is set to return later this year, and the network has confirmed the all-new presenting line-up for the revived series with Robert also serving as creative consultant.

The 'Burnistoun' writer and actor - who also has hosted gaming show 'VideoGaiden' - will be joined by esports star Frankie and newcomer Ty.

Robert said: "I’m hugely honoured that I’ve been trusted with ushering a new generation of challengers to their glory or humiliation, under the unflinching gaze of the GamesMaster.

"I look forward to finding out how much I can get away with."

Frankie added: "I couldn't be more excited to be part of the 'GamesMaster' team, especially as the one thing I love almost as much as playing games is watching other people play them - and believe me when I say I take the art of celebrating their triumphs and failures very seriously indeed."

Ty said: "I’m so excited to be joining the presenter team on 'GamesMaster'.

"From being an E4 Face of the Future to fronting such a brilliant show, with this incredible team, is a dream come true. Let’s go!"

The series - which originally ran from 1992 to 1998 with Dominik Diamond at the helm for the majority of its time on air - will feature celebrities, gaming stars and super-fans battling in challenges, races and virtual fights.

They will be battling to take home a Golden Joystick Trophy, all under the watchful eye of the GamesMaster.

All episodes will premiere on E4’s YouTube, followed by a linear play on E4.

Further information on the face of the GamesMaster is set to be revealed in due course.