Kim Kardashian West has helped save a widow from eviction.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star donated $3,000 to a GoFundMe set up for Angelia Cantrell, who, along with her daughter and triplet sons, faced losing her home after losing her husband to coronavirus.

And the woman - who lost her job due to the pandemic shortly after her husband died - was stunned by Kim's generosity, which came when she had just "hours" left to save her home.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "When I saw the donation [from Kim Kardashian], I literally fell to the floor in tears. I shared my GoFundMe link with several celebrities, including 'Supernatural' TV stars Alaina Huffman and Lisa Berry who donated as well, just simply asking them to share.

"I never dreamed that celebrities would take notice of our story, let alone donate.

"During this difficult time in my life, I prayed daily and continuously kept my faith throughout. When I received the donation, I had hours left to gather the money and pay my landlord to avoid eviction.

"Words cannot describe how blessed and thankful we are. This, by far, has been one of the biggest miracles God has given."

In December, Kim reached out to help 1,000 people who were struggling during the festive season amid the pandemic by giving them $500 each via CashApp.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she wrote: “It’s the most wonderful time fo the year. I know 2020 has been really hard and people are struggling, worried about how they’re going to pay rent, put food on the table, or a gift under the tree for their kids.

“I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people.

“Send me your $cashtag below with #KKWHoliday (sic)”