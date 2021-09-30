Naomie Harris thinks Tom Hardy would be an "amazing" James Bond.

The 44-year-old actor is one of the favourites to take over as the suave spy from Daniel Craig and his 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' co-star - who has played Moneypenny in the Bond franchise since 2012's 'Skyfall' - thinks he'd be a great choice for the iconic role.

She said: "He would be amazing. He's such a phenomenal actor. I'm such a huge fan of his and then working with him on Venom, I have even more respect for him. He's just like, incredible, the physicality that he brings to the role is just extraordinary. I've never seen anything like it."

However, Tom didn't seem so convinced.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't know about that."

Meanwhile, Daniel recently shared some blunt advice for his successor - "Don't be s***".

When asked for what advice he’d give the next actor to play the suave spy, he simply said: “Don’t be s***!”

Daniel also reflected on his own time in the iconic role – which began in 2006 with ‘Casino Royale’ and will end with the release of latest movie 'No Time To Die' – as he said he “dreamt” of playing James Bond when he was a child, but never thought it would actually happen.

He added: “Look, when I was a kid of course I dreamt of being James Bond. But I dreamt of being Spider-Man and Superman and Batman and everybody else.

“But as an actor I just thought ‘That’s not happening’ and I was really happy with that. I was doing some really interesting jobs and my career was going great, so it wasn’t an ambition of mine.”