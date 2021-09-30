Suni Lee was too scared to talk to Justin Bieber at the Met Gala.

The 18-year-old Olympian gushed about the pop star to his wife Hailey at the glitzy event, but she couldn't muster up the courage to speak to Justin herself.

Suni - who is currently competing on 'Dancing with the Stars' - said: "I met Rihanna, I met Hailey Bieber at the Met Gala - oh, my gosh, I love her. I talked to her, and I was shaking, and I was like, 'Hi, I'm Suni.' And then I was just telling her how I was dancing to Justin Bieber's 'Stay' for my first 'Dancing With the Stars' dance. And she's like, 'You should tell him.' And I'm like, 'OK'.

"Then when I got the chance to see him, I got too scared. I was like, 'I'm not doing it'."

The gold medal-winning star made the confession on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', and the host pressed Suni about her nervousness.

Ellen said: "You didn't walk over to him and say hi?"

Suni responded: "No, I was so scared."

However, Suni seemed to regret her shyness, as she gushed to Ellen about how she was a pre-teen superfan of Justin.

She shared: "Me and my sister, when we were younger, we had posters of him and blankets of him, and the posters have kissy marks on it with red lipstick."

The gymnast then went on to make a plea to the 'Sorry' hitmaker, urging him to forget all about the incident and confessed that she would still really love to meet him.

Suni - who starred at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year - said: "So Justin, if you're watching, just forget that I said that. Yeah, I really want to meet him."