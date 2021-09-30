Eminem has been serving fans spaghetti at his new restaurant in Detroit.

The 48-year-old rap star spent several minutes serving fans from the hatch of Mom's Spaghetti during the grand opening of the restaurant, which was inspired by his chart-topping hit 'Lose Yourself'.

Paul Rosenburg, Eminem's manager, said: "We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive."

The rapper has previously been testing the waters with pop-up versions of the spaghetti shop, which now has a permanent base in his home city.

The song which inspired the project comes from the 2002 film '8 Mile', which Eminem starred in, and the name of the restaurant can be traced back to lyrics found in the song 'Lose Yourself'.

On the hit track, Eminem raps: "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/

"There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti."

The restaurant features mainly spaghetti dishes on the menu, but fans will also be able to treat themselves to lots of Eminem-themed merchandise.

Paul added: "The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long."

The project has come to fruition with the help of the Union Joints Restaurant Group, which is co-owned by Curt Catello.

In a statement, Curt said: "The opportunity to build a permanent location based on an incredibly meta-reference was one that everyone at Union Joints, as a Metro Detroit restaurant group, took very seriously.

"We’re proud of the fact that we created a scratch sauce that tastes like it’s straight from the jar, and wok-firing the noodles gives it that leftover pasta snap."