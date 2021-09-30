Sir Mick Jagger didn't want his parents to see the Rolling Stones' early concerts because of his "overly sexual" dance moves.

The 78-year-old singer admitted he would have felt self-conscious if his relatives had been in the audience for the group's gigs in the early 1960s because he knew they'd be watching his raunchy antics.

He admitted: “I didn’t like [them] to come to shows that much.

"Because it’s inhibiting. I would do stuff that was overly sexual.”

The 'Brown Sugar' hitmaker insisted it is essential for a frontman to be "an extrovert" who can do more than just sing.

He added to Sirius XM DJ Howard Stern: “If you’re the lead singer in a band, you have to be an extrovert. I started imitating James Brown, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis. They had signature moves. It’s not enough to be a singer.

"When I was younger, I used to do crazy things, jumping off an orchestra pit because I had seen Little Richard do it. Some of them were dangerous. But it’s fun.

“Keith [Richards] has moves. When we started, he had certain moves and looks. We did tons of television, which was how we got known. You need to have ‘looks’.”

Mick admitted his parents didn't initially take his musical ambitions seriously, but he always knew he could go back to college if things didn't work out with the band.

Asked if the bravest thing he'd done was tell his father he was dropping out of his studies to be in a band, he replied: “It wasn’t quite as simple as that. In those days, being a rock singer wasn’t like a career. People did it for a year and maybe had a hit record.

“I enjoyed being in an academic world. [But] I was obviously very outgoing… an extrovert. I had been doing music since I was twelve and had walked on with rock bands when I was 15 or 16. But [my parents] never thought it was a serious thing. My college said if it doesn’t work out, I could always come back.”