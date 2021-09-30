Robbie Williams has seemingly taken a dig at Jimmy Page by attaching a poster reading "Let Me Evacuate You" to his wall.

The 47-year-old pop star and Jimmy, 77, were previously involved in a years-long planning dispute battle, and Robbie - who is in the process of selling his £6.75 million mansion in Wiltshire, South-West England - has seemingly taken aim at the Led Zeppelin star by referencing his own hit single 'Let Me Entertain You'.

The poster appears in one of the professional sales pictures that are being used to drive interest in the property.

On the poster, the musicians appear side by side near the tongue-in-cheek slogan.

The poster - which was originally made by artist Fussy Human - first appeared near Robbie and Jimmy's neighbouring properties in Kensington, West London, MailOnline reports.

The pair spent years arguing over Robbie's plans to renovate his home, with the pop star seeking a subterranean extension to his property.

However, Jimmy argued that the planned renovations would have damaged his neighbouring home.

Meanwhile, Robbie and his wife Ayda Williams are set to sell their Wiltshire mansion as they intend to spend more time overseas in the coming years.

The loved-up couple have fond memories of Compton Bassett House and they're convinced that the next owners of the property will have a similarly happy time there.

Robbie said: "Compton Bassett House has been the perfect escape for our family. It is where Ayda and I truly fell in love, set roots as a couple, and dreamed of our future family.

"Since then, we have welcomed four beautiful children into the gracious rooms at Compton Bassett House, where we have shared much laughter and joy. The gardens and trees have enchanted us with their magic, and on rainy days (of which there are many in England), we have played and splashed around the indoor pool, much to our delight."