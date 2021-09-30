Daniel Craig is set to star alongside Ruth Negga in a Broadway production of 'Macbeth'.

The 53-year-old actor and Ruth, 39, will appear in a new adaptation of the Shakespearean tragedy.

Barbara Broccoli - the James Bond producer who is reuniting with Daniel for the production - said: "Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well.

"I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold."

Daniel and Barbara recently worked together on 'No Time To Die', which marked the actor's last-ever appearance as James Bond.

The producer's previous stage credits include 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' and 'Chariots of Fire'.

And Daniel has admitted he'll be "forever grateful" to Barbara and Michael G. Wilson, the screenwriter, for giving him the opportunity to play Bond.

He previously explained: "Barbara and Michael have given me this opportunity and responsibility to take this on and, you know, I'll be forever grateful for that opportunity, but the work is what I've always loved most.

"And that's what I'm going to miss most about this."

'No Time To Die's release has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Daniel is delighted that it's now been made available in cinemas, saying it's how the film is "meant to be seen".

He recently told ITV: "Everything had to be put into perspective. I mean, it was just like the world has gone crazy and, you know, we locked it (the film) away.

"We've been so careful about keeping it under wraps and we waited … this is a Bond movie, it's meant to be seen in the cinema."