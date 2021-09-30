David Bowie's lost 2001 album 'Toy' will be released later this year.

The late music icon "revisited and re-examined" his old material for the record - which combined new tracks with fresh versions of lesser-known tunes from between 1964 and 1971 - and the collection will drop on November 26, alongside other posthumous releases.

Mark Plati - who co-produced the album - has described the record as a "moment in time captured in an amber of joy, fire and energy".

He said: "It’s the sound of people happy to be playing music.

"David revisited and re-examined his work from decades prior through prisms of experience and fresh perspective – a parallel not lost on me as I now revisit it 20 years later.

"From time to time, he used to say, ‘Mark, this is our album’ – I think because he knew I was so deeply in the trenches with him on that journey. I’m happy to finally be able to say it now belongs to all of us."

The collection - which includes revisited gems like 'Liza Jane', as well as 'You've Got a Habit of Leaving' and 'Silly Boy Blue' - was recorded "old school" in Manhattan in 2000, with musicians playing live.

Bowie discussed the unreleased album back in 2001.

He explained: "The songs are so alive and full of colour, they jump out of the speakers. It’s really hard to believe that they were written so long ago."

The collection will drop as part of the new 'David Bowie 5: Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)' box set, which also includes remasters of 'Black Tie White Noise', 'The Buddha of Suburbia', 'Outside', 'Earthling' and 'Hours', plus live album 'BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27 2000' and rarities compilation 'Re:Call 5'.

There will also be an expanded edition released on January 7, 2022, which ends with a song put together from a jam at the end of a live version of 'I Dig Everything'.

What's more, the package will come with previously unseen snaps taken by Frank Ockenfels, as well as alternative mixes and unheard B-sides.