Sir Mick Jagger has found it “very cathartic” to get back on stage following the death of Charlie Watts.

The Rolling Stones kicked off their North American ‘No Filter’ tour earlier this week, but the shows have been missing the band’s late drummer, who passed away last month.

And Mick has now said that while it’s “sad” to be on stage without Charlie, he and his bandmates have found that performing has been a “really good” way to release some of their bottled-up emotions.

He said: “We were supposed to have played last year. We couldn't do it for obvious reasons, because of the pandemic. And I just thought, and I think everyone in the band thought that we should just carry on.

“After doing the first couple of shows, I think I feel really good about it. But I'm glad we're doing it. I know Charlie wanted us to do it. I think the audience wants to do it. They seem to. And of course, it's different, and of course, in some ways it's sad and so on. But I mean, you just go out there and rock out and you feel better, and it's very cathartic. So, I think it's really good.”

Mick also revealed he misses “joshing around” with Charlie, as he reflected on the recent time they spent together in the studio before his passing.

He added during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “It seems like only yesterday that I was in the studio with Charlie, joshing around. It's just so weird and then very sad. And I mean, it's such a long time that you work with someone like that, and you get to know someone so well and their quirks and their idiosyncrasies and they know yours.

“And there's a language in communication with musicians, obviously, or anything else. So, you talk about it. It's difficult talking about music. But so, after all this length of time, you have this ease of communication, so to speak with another musician. That's very rare. I miss that so much.”

The group opened their 'No Filter' tour with a special tribute to Charlie in St. Louis on Sunday (26.09.21).

The show was the iconic band's first public concert since Charlie's death, and opened with an empty stage, a drum beat and a photos of the late star appearing on a video board.

The ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ hitmakers - who have been joined by session drummer Steve Jordan - then thanked their fans for their support over recent weeks.

Mick said: "This is our first-ever tour we've ever done without him. We'll miss Charlie so much, on and off the stage."

The legendary group then dedicated a rendition of 'Tumbling Dice' to their former bandmate.