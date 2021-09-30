Britney Spears’ father has called his conservatorship suspension a “loss for Britney”.

A judge agreed at a hearing on Wednesday (29.09.21) that Jamie Spears' position in charge of his daughter’s affairs had become "untenable" and he should be replaced by accountant John Zabel.

And although Jamie had agreed to step down as co-conservator, he has now said his removal was the “wrong” decision.

A statement released by his attorney Vivian Thoreen read: "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father.

“This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required.”

Britney has been under conservatorship since her public breakdown in 2008, and Jamie’s statement also highlighted the “false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks” allegedly made against him in relation to the arrangement.

The statement insisted Jamie had been “biting his tongue and not responding” to the allegations against him, and claimed he has only ever tried to do what’s best for his daughter.

It continued: "These facts make the outcome of yesterday's hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney. Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer.

“Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters.”

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, asked the court to suspend Jamie last week, and Judge Brenda Penny agreed to do so during a hearing on Wednesday.

The judge also approved Mathew’s request to appoint John Zabel as temporary conservator of Britney’s estate until December 31.