Kim Kardashian West says her late father is her “guide” in life.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star marked the 18th anniversary of the death of her father, Robert Kardashian, on Thursday (30.09.21) with a moving social media post in which she reflected on the “worst day” of her life.

Sharing a black-and-white throwback of herself alongside her dad, she wrote: "18 years ago was the worst day of my life. But, I know you see and guide. Love never dies. Love u daddy. (sic)”

Robert – who was a renowned lawyer who became a household name during the trial of O.J. Simpson – died in 2003 at the age of 59 following a battle with oesophageal cancer.

And Kim also posted other tributes to her dad, including a photo of herself and Robert with his then-wife and Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, as well as sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Before Robert and Kris split in 1991 after 13 years of marriage, in addition to the girls, the two also had their youngest, Robert Kardashian Jr.

Meanwhile, Kim has been following in her father’s footsteps over the last few years by studying to become a lawyer.

Earlier this year, the 40-year-old star said she hoped her dad would be “so proud” to see her pursuing a career in law, and said whenever she gets “frustrated” with studying, she thinks of him.

She explained: “There are times when I could be frustrated and up studying really late and have to get up and wonder how he did it having four kids. He must’ve been going through some of the same things that I have gone through. It would have been exciting to talk to him about that, and I know that he would be so, so proud.”