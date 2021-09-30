Cardi B keeps “crying for no reason” following the birth of her son.

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, on September 4, and has said she’s feeling the power of “weird postpartum hormones” as she can’t seem to stop herself from crying over nothing.

Cardi – who has her son, as well as three-year-old daughter Kulture, with her husband Offset – wrote on Twitter: “Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body. I be crying for no reason. (sic)”

The 28-year-old rapper confirmed the arrival of her son, whose name has not yet been made public, earlier this month with a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of herself, her child and Offset in a hospital bed.

She captioned the snap: "9/4/21 [dinosaur, heart and teddy bear emojis] (sic)"

In the picture, Cardi's baby is wrapped in a blue blanket, while the rapper's legs are covered by a brown Louis Vuitton blanket.

Cardi announced her pregnancy in June when she performed alongside her husband at the BET Awards.

The ‘I Like It’ hitmaker - who has 108 million followers on Instagram - proudly showed off her growing bump while performing 'Type S***' at the awards ceremony.

Cardi subsequently wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "#2! [heart emoji] (sic)"

The rapper previously explained that motherhood has given her more motivation than ever.

The chart-topping star revealed that she's determined to give her children the best possible chance of success.

Cardi - who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business - explained: "All the time I’m thinking about my kid.

"I’m shaking my a**, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my cheque goes to my kid’s trust.

"I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future. I want to tell her that a lot of the s*** that I have done in life - no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids."