Demi Lovato "doesn't know" if they want children any more.

The 29-year-old singer - who came out as non-binary earlier this year - spoke last year about their desire to start a family and though they still have "maternal instincts", they plan to just "go with the flow" when it comes to personal matters.

Asked about the possibility on 'Today', Demi said: “I don't know. I used to really want that, and then, as I'm approaching my 30s without children, it's pretty nice. I have maternal instincts, I love my animals, and I used to really think that one day I would love to be a parent.

“I just don't know because I'm going with the flow, and if life presents itself with a child in the future, then it does and we'll take it. We'll see what happens.”

When it comes to finding a partner, the 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker won't hold back from "sharing [their] love" with anyone.

They said: “I’m very fluid, so I date men and women. But I identify as pansexual, which is I'm attracted to human beings, and it doesn't matter what you identify as. If you're nonbinary as well, if you are a straight man or if you're fluid as well, I don't hold myself back from sharing my love with anybody.”

After battling addictions and an eating disorder in the past, Demi is "pretty happy" and content with life at the moment.

They said: “I would say I'm pretty happy. I think that happiness is not a constant state of being. I think that I'm very content, and I have moments of happiness and moments of bliss and joy that are so fulfilling.

“I woke up this morning, meditated and then listen to some music that I love, and it put me in a great mood,” they recalled. “I think that someone that is very content in their life starts their day off that way.”