Pete Doherty has got married.

The Libertines rocker confirmed his engagement to Katia de Vidas earlier this week and now it's emerged they have tied the knot in a private ceremony in France.

According to posts on social media, the couple exchanged vows at the Domaine Saint Clair hotel in Etretat, close to where they have lived for the last three years.

Guest David Simon shared a photo of the couple after signing the marital register, with Katia wearing a short white wedding dress with a star-decorated veil and Pete in a suit.

Pete's formerly-estranged father Peter was there for the wedding and even performed on stage with his son and new daughter-in-law.

The 42-year-old singer's mother Jacqueline and sister Amy were also at the luxury resort for the celebrations.

Pete and Katia currently live in France, and the musician - who was previously engaged to Kate Moss - has successfully overhauled his lifestyle over recent years.

The former Babyshambles star is happily living his life away from the spotlight and recently revealed he's been clean of heroin for more than two years.

Discussing his addiction battle and his music career, Pete said: "I'm in recovery I suppose I'm two and a half years clean of heroin which is a big deal for me and yeah I'm ticking along writing music, still writing music."

The singer has 18-year-old son Astile from his relationship with Lisa Moorish and in 2009, it was suggested that he banned from seeing his son because of his drug addiction.

However, Pete - who also has Aisling, nine, with model Lindi Hingston - subsequently attended rehab in a bid to get clean, and he was eventually reunited with Astile.

Lisa - who was the lead singer of the indie band Kill City in the early 2000s - previously said: "Peter has on-and-off problems with his recovery so it was a really difficult decision to make.

"But when he came out of rehab last year, and started to get his life in order I thought the time was right. I want Astile to have a dad."