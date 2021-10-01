Katy Perry thanked Orlando Bloom for "handling the insanity" of her life as she was honoured at Variety's Power of Women event.

The 'Roar' hitmaker - who was representing her own Firework Foundation at the ceremony on Thursday (30.09.21) - performed a rendition of 'What Makes a Woman' and was visibly emotional after accepting the honour from CBS News' Gayle King.

In her speech, she hailed fiance Orlando as "an incredible father [and] an example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy — a future powerful woman".

She added: "I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one, to never put limits on your dreams, to lead with love, never through fear, and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness…

"Lest we forget, behind every great woman, there is a great man way to my beloved partner.

"And I’m sure whether I like it or not, Orlando, a man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world. Thank you for handling the insanity of my life.”

Recognising Katy's achievements, Gayle praised her music career, impact on the world of fashion and social media accomplishments before turning her attention to "who Katy Perry is".

She said: "Katy has a genuine passion for protecting the earth’s most vulnerable children.

"She’s an advocate for women’s rights, human rights, and the LGBTQ community. And she campaigned hard for both Hilary Clinton and Joe Biden.

"She is the woman who stood up at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and told America that on election day, 'You have as much say as any NRA lobbyist.'

"And while many agree with that, for a performer at her level, believe me, there’s a price to be paid.”

Katy's foundation hosts a summer Camp Firework - which the star herself attends - for children aged 11 to 14, while she created the organisation with her sister Angela.

The pop star said in her speech: "This honour also belongs to my sister, Angela, my co-founder at the Firework Foundation, the ultimate champion for access and equal opportunity for children.

"Thank you so much for keeping me focused on the greater good, holding my feet to the fire, keeping me accountable, putting all the logistics in place so that we can make an impact in our lives and other lives. I love you and I look up to you.”