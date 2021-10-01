Pepsi and Shirley think the late George Michael has been sending them messages of support for their new book.

The duo - whose full names are Pepsi Demacque-Crockett and Shirlie Kemp - have reflected on their time as Wham! backing singers in their new autobiography, ' Pepsi & Shirlie: It’s All in Black and White', and they believe the 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker would have wanted the tome to do well.

Pepsi said: “I’m quite emotional actually. I’ve been walking into the hotel foyer and every time one of George’s songs comes on. I think he’s got his fairy dust on our book, wishing us well.”

Shirlie had known George - who died in December 2016 - and fellow Wham! singer Andrew Ridgeley since their school days and she paid tribute to her friend for his "empathy and wit".

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I knew George as a friend way before Wham!, way before fame.

“He was adorable and his sense of humour, he could laugh at himself. It was his empathy and his wit.

“To be that compassionate but that hilarious was a beautiful combination.”

The 'Heartache' hitmakers - who performed as a duo after Wham! disbanded - are "really proud" of their pop hey days.

Shirlie said: “When you meet Wham! or Pepsi and Shirlie fans, you think, ‘Wow, I was actually part of that.”

Pepsi added: “I feel really proud of the fact I can look back on so many fond memories. It’s tainted with sadness, but that’s life.”

But they admitted it was "really hard work" and they often shunned invites to parties in favour of going straight home after gigs.

Pepsi said: “It’s really hard work, coming off stage you’re all sweaty. It seems very glamorous on the outside, cameras going, waving to the fans but Shirlie would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve got to have a shower, put make-up on, what are we going to wear?’

“We’d look at each other and go, ‘No, I think we’ll go back to the room’.”