Harry Styles did a gender reveal for a pregnant fan midway through a concert.

The 'Golden' hitmaker was performing at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday (29.09.21) when he spotted the woman in the audience urging him to help her.

The fan held a sign which played on the lyrics to Harry's song 'Kiwi' and read: "I'm having a baby. Please make it your business..."

Another poster urged him to "open the results", which he agreed to do.

After being given the piece of paper containing the results, Harry - who was on the phone to the woman's partner, Mike - laughed and said: "I revel in these moments because I know everything... and you don't."

And he then joked he planned to keep the couple in suspense as he said: "Okay we're going to do another song!

"Oh you're still there Mike!"

He then organised the audience into a countdown before dropping to his knees and declaring: "It's a little baby girl."

He then quipped: "That's what I wanted - is that what you wanted?"

The 27-year-old singer then pretended to cry with joy as the arena erupted in cheers at the news.

Harry - who is dating Olivia Wilde - clearly likes to read the signs his fans hold up at shows as last week he offered some dating advice to one woman in the audience after she used a placard to ask him a question.

At the show in Minnesota, the fan was holding up a sign which read, “Should I text him?”, and the 'Adore You' singer addressed the question on stage.

He said: "In my opinion, if you should, then this isn't even a question.

“If we're playing games … If you're wondering, ‘Should I text him? Can't text him too soon … And now I'm thinking about double texting and that's whole other risky business …'

“My personal opinion is that if there's any sort of games: Trash, trash, trash, not for you."