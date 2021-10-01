Harry Styles did a gender reveal for a pregnant fan midway through a concert.
The 'Golden' hitmaker was performing at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday (29.09.21) when he spotted the woman in the audience urging him to help her.
The fan held a sign which played on the lyrics to Harry's song 'Kiwi' and read: "I'm having a baby. Please make it your business..."
Another poster urged him to "open the results", which he agreed to do.
After being given the piece of paper containing the results, Harry - who was on the phone to the woman's partner, Mike - laughed and said: "I revel in these moments because I know everything... and you don't."
And he then joked he planned to keep the couple in suspense as he said: "Okay we're going to do another song!
"Oh you're still there Mike!"
He then organised the audience into a countdown before dropping to his knees and declaring: "It's a little baby girl."
He then quipped: "That's what I wanted - is that what you wanted?"
The 27-year-old singer then pretended to cry with joy as the arena erupted in cheers at the news.
Harry - who is dating Olivia Wilde - clearly likes to read the signs his fans hold up at shows as last week he offered some dating advice to one woman in the audience after she used a placard to ask him a question.
At the show in Minnesota, the fan was holding up a sign which read, “Should I text him?”, and the 'Adore You' singer addressed the question on stage.
He said: "In my opinion, if you should, then this isn't even a question.
“If we're playing games … If you're wondering, ‘Should I text him? Can't text him too soon … And now I'm thinking about double texting and that's whole other risky business …'
“My personal opinion is that if there's any sort of games: Trash, trash, trash, not for you."